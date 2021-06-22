BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Ainge is moving on from the Celtics — and he’s apparently moving on from Massachusetts as well. The former Celtics president of basketball ops. has listed his home in Wellesley.
You can own the home of a two-time NBA champion player and one-time champion executive for the cool price of $4.5 million. (Barring a bidding war, of course.) The 8,300 square foot house is down the street from Babson College, and has some pretty cool features for hoop heads.READ MORE: Tom Brady Apparently Came Very Close To Signing With Saints Last Year
There is a theater and gym inside, along with a golf simulator. Outside, there is a basketball hoop (of course), with an in-ground trampoline next to it to help even the most vertically challenged buyers with their dunking.READ MORE: Red Sox-Rays Will Battle For First Place In AL East During Three-Game Set In St. Pete
In the pictures from the listing, you can see that Ainge has framed jerseys of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, plus a 2008 championship banner. There is no Ray Allen jersey pictured, but Ainge made sure to show it off in a Tweet on Wednesday morning.MORE NEWS: Tom Brady's Return To Foxboro Could Be Historic For Yet Another Reason
Ainge stepped down as Boston’s president of basketball ops. on June 2 after an 18-year run as the man in charge of the Celtics, with Brad Stevens moving from the bench to the front office.