BOSTON (CBS) — Boston will soon be “big ship ready” thanks to three new cranes that arrived at Conley Container Terminal on Tuesday.
At 205 feet tall with a lifting height of 160 feet, two of the cranes are the tallest low-profile cranes in the world, needed to service larger container ships. They departed from China by boat in mid-April.
The cranes will allow Boston to handle larger ships, “providing New England importers and exporters greater access and connectivity to the global marketplace.”
The cranes still need to go through a commissioning process, which is expected to be completed in the fall.