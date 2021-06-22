BOSTON (CBS) – The football world reacted to the groundbreaking announcement by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Nassib made the announcement on social media on Monday.

“Just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

As part of his coming out video, Nassib also announced he’s donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a group that helps LGBTQ youth with suicide prevention.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was among those to offer their support to Nassib.

Commissioner Roger Goodell called Nassib’s announcement a courageous one.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” Goodell said. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

More than a dozen NFL players have come out as gay after their careers were over, including former offensive lineman Ryan O’Callaghan. The former Patriots player was among those featured in a PSA last year encouraging players to come out.

Nassib is a sixth-year pro who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns 65th overall out of Penn State. He played two seasons for the Browns and two for Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders in 2020. He has 20 1/2 sacks in 73 career games.