FOXBORO (CBS) – A special service will be held to honor fallen Braintree Police K-9 Kitt on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.
The funeral is reserved for law enforcement and invited guests. It is not open to the public.
Anyone wanting to pay respect to Kitt, a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department who was shot and killed responding to a domestic incident earlier this month, can line the streets for a procession from Braintree to Foxboro.
The procession starts at Cartwright Funeral Home around 10 a.m.
You can watch the memorial service live on CBSN Boston beginning at 11 a.m.
K-9 Kitt is being remembered as the beloved partner of Officer Bill Cushing, who was also shot and wounded during the incident on June 4. Officer Matthew Donoghue was shot as well.
The service at Gillette Stadium will feature Braintree Police honor guard, the Boston Police Gaelic Column, as well as a walk-by and salute by uniformed personnel.
Flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset.