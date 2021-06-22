'Awesome Moment': Football World Reacts To Carl Nassib Becoming First Active NFL Player To Come Out As GayThe football world reacted to the groundbreaking announcement by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

David Ortiz Living Dream As His Son, D'Angelo, Rises To Baseball StardomDavid Ortiz is now just a baseball spectator, but he has a front row seat to watch his son rise to stardom.

Is A Real Quarterback Battle Brewing Between Cam Newton And Mac Jones?Two separate stories hinted at the real possibility of a battle for the starting QB job between Mac Jones and Cam Newton.

Baseball Report: Yankees' Third Triple Play Of Season Ties MLB RecordThis week's Baseball Report looks at the New York Yankees' latest triple play, Kyle Schwarber's big weekend and the Arizona Diamondbacks' losing ways.

Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Named MLS Player Of The WeekAfter an incredible performance between the pipes during Saturday night's 3-2 victory over New York City FC, New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 8.