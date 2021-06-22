MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Manchester Police are looking to find 26-year-old Alis Marie Roman-Salgado and her 4-year-old son Armani Neptali Molina. Both were “reported missing under suspicious circumstances and may be in danger,” police said.
Alis is a Hispanic woman, about 4′ 11″ tall.
Armani is approximately 3′ tall, weighs 35 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue "PJ Mask" pajama pants and a grey "PJ Mask" pajama shirt.
Police said they may be in a 2006 blue BMW 325 Sedan with the Massachusetts Plate: 2WYY79. They shared a photo of the car from a surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.