BOSTON (CBS) — After two years having to change plans because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Marathon will return to Patriots Day in 2022.

The 126th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on April 18, 2022, and registration will run from November 8–12.

The Boston Athletic Association announced the decision on Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the race will be run on Patriots Day.

In 2022, the Boston Marathon will return to Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019!⁰ Registration for the 126th #BostonMarathon will be held Nov. 8–12, 2021. Qualified athletes may submit an application at any time during the registration window: https://t.co/y0maitmexm pic.twitter.com/LwdCFdxLto — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) June 22, 2021

The B.A.A. is using the same registration process for qualified runners as it used for the 2021 race.

Any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time is allowed to submit a registration application between November 8-12 through Athletes’ Village, which is the B.A.A.’s online platform. The qualifying window began on September 1, 2019, and will close at 5:00 p.m. on November 12. Qualifiers may submit an application at any point during the registration window.

“Athletes from around the world strive to earn a place on the Boston Marathon start line each and every year,” said B.A.A. President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Grilk in a press release. “The return to racing on the third Monday in April 2022 will certainly be one of the most highly anticipated races in Boston Marathon history. Though we are in the initial planning stages for 2022, we hope the traditional race date will also be complemented by a more traditional field size.”

This year’s Boston Marathon, the 125th in its history, is scheduled for Columbus Day, Monday, October 11, as long as Massachusetts allows road races this fall.

The marathon field in 2021 is reduced to just 20,000 runners, down from about 30,000 in past years, to allow for social distancing on the course.