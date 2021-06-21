WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester is working to reduce illegal fireworks this summer after an “alarming increase of complaints” last year. Between mid-June and mid-August of 2020, the city received 1,993 complaint calls about fireworks.
"We take these complaints very seriously," City Manager Ed Augustus said in a statement Monday. "Fireworks are dangerous and affect the quality of life in our neighborhoods."
Complaints started to drop last year after a task force was established and law enforcement got the word out about the dangers of illegal fireworks. The Worcester fire and police departments will be collaborating on the fireworks issue again this year with a door-to-door education campaign.
"Many people do not realize how dangerous fireworks can be," Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said in a statement. "We have seen serious injuries as a result of these displays over the years. Last year we received an alarming increase of complaints from residents who were distressed about the disruption that the sound fireworks created in their neighborhoods. We do not want to repeat that."
Illegal fireworks can be reported to the Worcester police complaint line at (508) 799-8606.
Worcester has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show; organizers said back in May it was "still too soon to be among big crowds."