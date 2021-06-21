SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Police are looking for information about a shooting between two cars at an intersection in Somerville. A video of the incident was tweeted by the police department.
It occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the traffic light intersection of Mystic Avenue and Temple Street.READ MORE: Traffic Back To 2019 Levels On Massachusetts Roads, Highway Administrator Says
According to police, the passenger of the silver/gray Toyota pointed a black gun out the driver’s window and shot at the dark Mercedes to the left of the car in traffic.
MORE NEWS: Woman Killed When Car Crashes Off Route 3 Into Plymouth River
On Sat, 6/19 appx 7PM on Mystic Ave (North)/Temple St at traffic light intersection. PSGR of a silver/gray Toyota points black handgun out the driver window & shoots dark Mercedes. Anyone w/ info about this incident, contact SPD 617-625-1600 Ext. 7235 pic.twitter.com/hfAornrYlfREAD MORE: Bodies Of 11-Year-Old Girl And Good Samaritan Who Tried To Save Her Recovered From Narragansett Bay
— SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) June 21, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville Police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7235.