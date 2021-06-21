CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Somerville News, Somerville Police

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Police are looking for information about a shooting between two cars at an intersection in Somerville. A video of the incident was tweeted by the police department.

It occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the traffic light intersection of Mystic Avenue and Temple Street.

READ MORE: Traffic Back To 2019 Levels On Massachusetts Roads, Highway Administrator Says

According to police, the passenger of the silver/gray Toyota pointed a black gun out the driver’s window and shot at the dark Mercedes to the left of the car in traffic.

MORE NEWS: Woman Killed When Car Crashes Off Route 3 Into Plymouth River

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville Police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7235.

CBSBoston.com Staff