SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – City surveillance cameras in Springfield captured a man running through the streets pointing a gun at people and police on Sunday.

Springfield Police say 43-year-old Jose Montanez allegedly fired his gun numerous times on High Street. ShotSpotter technology alerted police, and crime analysts used surveillance video to relay Montanez’s location to officers.

When police arrived, they say Montanez began to run, but he is seen on video turning around multiple times to point his gun at officers.

Responding officers noticed the gun’s slide was locked in the rear, which indicates it is unable to fire or is out of ammunition. Officers recovered a second magazine in Montanez’s waistband.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is praising her officers for using restraint.

“The outcome of this call is a huge credit to all of the officers on scene who showed incredible and courageous restraint in this situation, and, due to their keen observation during a fast-moving incident, were able to avoid an officer-involved shooting,” Clapprood said. “Reloading or moving the slide forward only takes a moment and likely would have had a much different end result.”

Montanez allegedly dropped his gun at a high school before he was arrested.

No injuries or property damage was reported. The gun recovered by officers was reported stolen out of Ludlow.

Montanez is facing several charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and assault with a dangerous weapon.