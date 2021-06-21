CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, MassDOT, traffic

BOSTON (CBS) — This is one aspect of “normal” that nobody around Boston missed: Traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels in Massachusetts, a MassDOT official confirmed Monday.

“Traffic, for all intents and purposes, is back to about 2019 levels on most roadways in Massachusetts at this point,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said at a board meeting. “We are certainly seeing a return to a lot of previous travel times.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Somerville Police Looking For Passenger Who Shot At Mercedes

Gulliver said one exception is that the Mass Pike “at certain segments is running a little bit lower, especially the closer you get to Boston.”

But other roads are even busier than they were before COVID hit. The I-93 Southeast Expressway between the Braintree Split and the Mass Ave Connector is seeing travel times exceeding 2019 at rush hour. Route 24 between I-93 and Route 27 is also seeing southbound travel times exceeding 2019 levels in the morning.

The return of traffic in the Boston area (Image credit: MassDOT)

There are some different traffic patterns that have emerged as people return to work, Gulliver said. It’s not clear how long that will last.

READ MORE: Bodies Of 11-Year-Old Girl And Good Samaritan Who Tried To Save Her Recovered From Narragansett Bay

“People seem to be traveling shorter trips and they are mostly mid-day trips,” he said. “I think we’re in for a really major adjustment period that’s going to occur throughout the fall.”

A MassDOT study back in 2019 found that traffic in the state had reached a “tipping point.”

 

MORE NEWS: Woman Killed When Car Crashes Off Route 3 Into Plymouth River

 

CBSBoston.com Staff