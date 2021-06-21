Stevens Discusses Celtics' Crowded Frontcourt, How Al Horford Can Help Robert WilliamsFollowing last week's trade that sent Kemba Walker out of Boston and brought in Al Horford and Moses Brown, the Celtics have a big glut of big guys.

Report: Patriots Signing WR Devin RossWide receiver Devin Ross participated in minicamp with the Patriots on a tryout basis last week. He must have impressed, because he's now signing with the team.

Brad Stevens Still Chatting With Danny Ainge; Checking In With Celtics' Stars About MovesBrad Stevens is now at the head of the table for the Boston Celtics. But he's still pretty green as the president of basketball ops. for the franchise, so he does still check in with his old boss.

'You're Sticking With That Mother [Bleeper]?': Tom Brady Wasn't Happy With One Team's QB Decision"One of the teams, they weren't interested at the very end," Brady said. "I was thinking, 'You're sticking with that mother [bleeper]?'"

Brad Stevens: Kemba Trade Was Difficult To Make, But The Right Move For Big Picture Of CelticsBrad Stevens' first move as Celtics president of basketball ops. was not an easy one to make, but he believes trading Kemba Walker will help get the team moving in the right direction again.