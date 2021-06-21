BOSTON (CBS) — The Transportation Security Administration at Logan Airport confiscated a number of sharp items from carry-on bags over the weekend.
"Let's get straight to the point…these items are not allowed in your carry-on bag," the TSA New England spokesperson tweeted.
They included pictures of a throwing star, multiple types of knives, and two ax heads.
Let's get straight to the point…these items are not allowed in your carry-on bag. Some passengers found that out this weekend when @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected these sharp objects. Sheathe these items and put them in your checked bag please! pic.twitter.com/lmXvQpUZca
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) June 21, 2021
“Sheathe these items and put them in your checked bag please!” the tweet continued.