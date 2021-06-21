CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, confiscated items, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — The Transportation Security Administration at Logan Airport confiscated a number of sharp items from carry-on bags over the weekend.

“Let’s get straight to the point…these items are not allowed in your carry-on bag,” the TSA New England spokesperson tweeted.

READ MORE: Traffic Back To 2019 Levels On Massachusetts Roads, Highway Administrator Says

They included pictures of a throwing star, multiple types of knives, and two ax heads.

MORE NEWS: Bodies Of 11-Year-Old Girl And Good Samaritan Who Tried To Save Her Recovered From Narragansett Bay

“Sheathe these items and put them in your checked bag please!” the tweet continued.

CBSBoston.com Staff