BOSTON (CBS) — Wide receiver Devin Ross participated in minicamp with the Patriots on a tryout basis last week. He must have impressed, because he’s now signing with the team.
Mike Reiss reported Monday that the Patriots are expected to be signing the receiver ahead of next month’s training camp.
WR Devin Ross' tryout at Patriots mandatory mimicamp went well, and the club is expected to sign him to the 90-man roster.
Notable backstory: Ross previously worked out at @HUBFootball2020 in San Diego, and a Patriots scout was there, which helped spark his official tryout.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 21, 2021
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver Ross signed with the Patriots’ practice squad in 2019, after spending the 2018 season the Titans’ practice squad and spending time on Philadelphia’s roster prior to the 2019 season. The Patriots released him last October.
Ross played four seasons at Colorado from 2013-17. In 24 games in his junior and senior seasons, he caught 112 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns.
Last week, the Patriots signed offensive lineman R.J. Prince after he participated in minicamp on a tryout basis.