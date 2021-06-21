CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Devin Ross, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Wide receiver Devin Ross participated in minicamp with the Patriots on a tryout basis last week. He must have impressed, because he’s now signing with the team.

Mike Reiss reported Monday that the Patriots are expected to be signing the receiver ahead of next month’s training camp.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver Ross signed with the Patriots’ practice squad in 2019, after spending the 2018 season the Titans’ practice squad and spending time on Philadelphia’s roster prior to the 2019 season. The Patriots released him last October.

Ross played four seasons at Colorado from 2013-17. In 24 games in his junior and senior seasons, he caught 112 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last week, the Patriots signed offensive lineman R.J. Prince after he participated in minicamp on a tryout basis.

