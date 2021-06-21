BOSTON (CBS) – The Coast Guard searched through the night for an 11-year-old girl in Narragansett Bay off Rhode Island.
Crews recovered the body of a 30-year-old man who jumped into the water to try to save the girl on Sunday.
Officials called the man a hero, saying he didn't know the girl but still jumped in after she got caught in a rip current.
“People walk out there and do not realize just how fast the tide comes in and can sweep them away. The current is very, very strong here,” Warwick Fire Chief Peter McMichael said.
The beach does have several signs indicating there are no lifeguards and warning of possible rip currents.
Two other people were taken to the hospital.