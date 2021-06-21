BOSTON (CBS) — After an incredible performance between the pipes during Saturday night’s 3-2 victory over New York City FC, New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 8.
Turner had a season-high seven saves during the New England win, and also rejected a penalty kick attempt in the 12th minute from New York City's Valentin Castellanos. His finest moments came late in the match, preserving New England's 3-2 lead with a double save — first rejecting Tajouri-Shradi's 1-v-1 opportunity before bouncing back up and sending back Jesús Medina's bid off the rebound.
Turner notched his seventh and final save of the night in extra time when he made a one-handed denial on Maxi Moralez’s scoring chance, securing another three points for the Revs.
🧤➡️ https://t.co/G1DlvAwcH7#NERevs pic.twitter.com/l9UvBLGXwS
“Matt is an excellent goalkeeper,” head coach Bruce Arena said after Saturday’s win. “The penalty kick save was awesome. A couple of the saves in the first half and second half were remarkable, as well. He gave us an outstanding effort.”
Turner is the first Revolution goalkeeper ever to be named MLS Player of the Week, and the first Revs player to claim the honor since Kei Kamara did so in Week 26 of the 2017 season.
Turner and the first-place Revolution are back in action Wednesday night when they host the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium. You can catch that match on TV38, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.