BOSTON (CBS) — “I like to go swimming and go ‘adventurous’ around and go to the beach too,” said 10-year-old Cali Clifford. It’s officially summer and it’s clear adults and kids are expecting fun times ahead.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of the guests and a lot of people come out to the park and enjoy life so I think it’s going to be a great summer,” said Kizito Paganini, Director of Operations at Sullivan’s Castle Island.

Sullivan’s has been a staple of South Boston since 1951. Already, they’re seeing big crowds.

“There’s about anywhere from five to ten thousand people on a weekend day that will come into the island so a lot of people enjoy our food, so that’s about the numbers on a busy day,” said Paganini.

“People want to get out, they want to travel. That was not the case last summer. I think Boston will fair well with that happening but I also think you’ll see resort communities- the Cape, north of Boston, Western Mass- are going to do very well also,” said Martha Sheridan, President & CEO of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Concerts are also back in full force and starting in July, the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series is partnering with The Loft to put on live shows.

CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment Adam Epstein explained, ”It’s electric. Our ticket sales are through the roof. People can’t wait to get out. I know the club itself is full every single night it’s been open. They’re packing in 400 plus people every night they’re open so far and that’s before there’s a band on stage.”

Another popular trend this year- outdoor beer gardens, something Night Shift Brewing is hoping to capitalize on with the new Owl’s Nest beer garden in Assembly Row that opened this past weekend.

“Especially after the last year I think things were going that way already but the pandemic accelerated that and we notice if it’s a nice day outside, people are there to gather and the community is having a great time,” said Matt Eshelman, Quality Manager at Night Shift Brewing.

The brewing company also has beer gardens on the Esplanade and in Allston.