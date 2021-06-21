BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 48 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,299. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,612.
There were 13,926 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.34%.
There are 100people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 33 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 1,876 active cases in Massachusetts.