BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is closing in on Gov. Charlie Baker’s goal of 4.1 million people in the state fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state is less than 12,000 shots away from reaching Baker's goal.
Now, Massachusetts is continuing the process of scaling down from mass vaccination sites and shifting its focus to smaller community sites.
Hynes Convention Center is the next mass vaccination site set to close down, ending operations on Tuesday. Next will be the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, which will administer its final dose on Sunday.
This comes as the push to get more people vaccinated continues amid growing concern over the Delta variant of the virus.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cautioned over the weekend that could soon become the dominant strain in the United States. Walensky said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer good protection against the variant after the second dose.