BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of gas is staying just below $3 in Massachusetts. AAA said Monday that the average price per gallon held steady at $2.95, the same as last week.
The national average dropped a penny to $3.07 per gallon.
"Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing supply levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks," said AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire in a statement.
The price of gas in Massachusetts is 4 cents higher than it was a month ago, and 89 cents higher than what it was at this time last year.