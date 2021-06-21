BOSTON (CBS) – If Sunday is any indication, it should be a great year for the Cape Cod Baseball League after a year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
Opening day Sunday featured all 10 teams in action at five Cape Cod venues. The result was a total attendance of 10,808, which was more than double the total of 4,828 at 2019 opening day.READ MORE: Boston Children's Museum Hosting 12+ Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Clinic
The biggest draw was at Red Wilson Field with an attendance of 2,800, followed by 2,533 at Eldredge Park and 2,021 at Lowell Park. A total of 1,750 people took in the game at Guv Fuller Field and 1,704 were in the stands at Doran Park.
“It’s going to be a great summer,” the league tweeted.
Record breaking 10,808 fans at Opening Day?!
It’s going to be a great summer. pic.twitter.com/jFZKqt67nsREAD MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
— Cape League (@OfficialCCBL) June 21, 2021
The Orleans Firebirds, Bourne Braves and Cotuit Kettleers were victorious to open the year.
The Brewster Whitecaps and Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox played to a 5-5 nine inning tie, while the Chatham Anglers and Falmouth Commodores settled for a 7-7 tie.MORE NEWS: Find 2021 Fireworks Near You - Guide To Boston Area & Eastern Mass.
Each summer, the Cape Cod League showcases top college baseball players from around the country. According to the league, one in every six Major League Baseball players has appeared in the league.