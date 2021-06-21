BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Children’s Museum is hosting a pop-up COVID vaccine clinic at the end of June for everyone 12 years old and up.
The clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available.
Pfizer has the only coronavirus vaccine that’s been authorized for emergency use for anyone 12 years and older in the U.S.
Second Pfizer doses will be given at the museum on Tuesday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum will be closed to the public on both clinic days.
Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome and neither an ID or health insurance is required to get a vaccine.
Signed consent forms are needed for anyone under 18 getting vaccinated – click here for more information.
Anyone who gets vaccinated at the museum will get a free gift from Stonewall Kitchen.