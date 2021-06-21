BOSTON (CBS) – More flights are canceled Monday as American Airlines deals with worker shortages and other issues.
American expects to cancel dozens of flights a day through at least mid-July.
On Saturday, 120 flights were scrapped.
The airline also blamed unprecedented bad weather, an increase in travel, and vendor challenges as they try to keep up with demand.
At Logan Airport, at least one flight was canceled Monday morning.
The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be the most impacted by scheduling issues.