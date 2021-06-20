BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts will shut down two of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in the next week. Both in Boston are run by CIC Health.
Tuesday will be the last day for vaccines at the Hynes Convention Center. The Hynes opening in March when the vaccination site at Fenway Park had to close for the baseball season.
The Reggie Lewis Center will shut down on June 27.
As of Sunday, 8,449,443 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts.
The mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium closed on June 14.