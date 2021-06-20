BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 41 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,251. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,607.READ MORE: 'Devastating': 1-Year-Old Angelo Nicoloro Drowned During Wrentham Father's Day Celebration
There were 17,587 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Rep. Jim McGovern: Republicans Who Voted Against Gold Medals For Police Protecting Capitol During Riots Are 'Cowards'
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.34%.
There are 108 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 34 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Horse Brought To Safety After Trailer Catches Fire On Route 24 In Brockton
There are an estimated 1,898 active cases in Massachusetts.