Jerry Remy Returning To Broadcast Booth Following Health ScareAfter a health scare earlier this month, Red Sox broadcaster and fan favorite Jerry Remy is returning to the booth on Father’s Day.

Revs Extend Win Streak to Four Games in 3-2 Victory over New York City FCThe New England Revs extended their winning streak to four in a 3-2 defeat of New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night.

Martinez, Dalbec Lead Red Sox Over Royals 7-1J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer, and Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle.

Worcester Unveils Statue Of Celtics Legend Bob CousyThe city of Worcester unveiled a statue of former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross great Bob Cousy outside the DCU Center on Friday.

Report: Celtics Holding Second Interviews With Three Head Coach CandidatesThe Boston Celtics made a roster-shaping trade on Friday morning. They also moved a little closer to finding their next coach.