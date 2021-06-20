BOSTON (CBS) – After a health scare earlier this month, Red Sox broadcaster and fan favorite Jerry Remy is returning to the booth on Father’s Day.
During the team's game on June 11, Remy left the NESN broadcast booth and was taken to Mass General Hospital for testing after experiencing shortness of breath.
Remy is a four-time cancer survivor and, in the past, has been very public about his health and his battles with depression. Doctors have attributed most of his health issues to smoking cigarettes, and Remy used his platform to urge people to stop smoking.
The former Red Sox second basemen was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
Sunday, he tweeted that he will be back at work.
MORE NEWS: Bridgewater Woman Hurt After Crashing ATV During Rainstorm On New Hampshire Trail
Happy Father’s Day to all. Glad to be returning to work for today’s game against the KC Royals.
— Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) June 20, 2021
The Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 p.m.