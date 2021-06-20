CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they responded to 911 calls about a child being hit by a car in Dorchester Sunday. It happened around 7 p.m. on Wilcock Street.

A Toyota pick-up truck was sectioned off by yellow police tape for hours before being towed away.

Several police officers could be seen going door-to-door talking to witnesses.

Police said the victim was rushed to a local hospital. Their age and current condition are unknown at this time.

No other information is currently available.

