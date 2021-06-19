WAYLAND (CBS) – Wayland Police announced on Saturday that an incident on Rice Road in which a man stopped and asked a girl if she wanted to get into his car was “a misunderstanding”. Police now consider the matter resolved.

A man fitting the description of a sketch that was released by police Thursday went to the Wayland Police station saying he was the person they were looking for.

While interviewing the man, police determined that he was “not attempting to lure the child into the vehicle”. They said because of his accent, the child did not understand what he was saying. Police said the man knew the road she was walking on was dangerous, and was attempting to help her safely cross the street.

After talking with the man, police then spoke with the child and confirmed the man was the individual in question.

Here is Wayland Police’s full statement on Saturday:

“Earlier today, an individual came to the Wayland Police Station and informed Officers that he was the individual that we were looking to speak to regarding the Rice Road incident. The male party was interviewed by Wayland Police Detectives and it was confirmed he is the individual. During the interview it was learned that the individual was not attempting to lure the child into the vehicle. Due to the individual’s heavy accent, it was determined to be a misunderstanding of what was said. Being from the area, the male party knows the road to be dangerous, especially for a child, and was only trying to help her safely cross the street. With this new information officers spoke with the child and it was determined that the male was the individual and that the matter is in fact resolved.

We would like to thank everyone who contacted us, shared our post, and attempted to provide assistance in resolving this matter and truly appreciate the community we serve.”