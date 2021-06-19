HARRISON, N.J. (NE Revolution) — The New England Revolution (6-1-2; 20 pts.) extended their winning streak to four in a 3-2 defeat of New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night in a game that saw three lead changes. Gustavo Bou, Jon Bell, and Tommy McNamara were the goal scorers for New England, finding the back of the net in the 29th, 79th, and 88th minutes, respectively. New York City pulled level twice, with Thiago equalizing in the 55th minute and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi equalizing in the 85th minute, before McNamara’s decisive goal late in the second half.

McNamara’s game-winning goal – his first goal since joining the Revolution in August 2020 and first since July 20, 2019 – gives New England its longest winning streak since 2015. Bou opened the scoring in tonight’s contest with a right-footed volley from distance, giving him three tallies on the season. The Revolution remain unbeaten when Bou scores, improving to 12-0-7 across all competitions. New England also remains unbeaten when scoring first this season with a 5-0-1 mark. Jon Bell got on the scoresheet with his first professional goal in the 79th minute, becoming the first Revolution II graduate to score for the first team in an MLS match.

Carles Gil registered two assists in tonight’s win and has now notched an assist in four consecutive games for the first time in his MLS career. His seven assists are three more than any other player in MLS this season. New England is 17-0-5 across all competitions when Gil contributes an assist. Tajon Buchanan also recorded his second assist of the campaign when he played the grounded cross that resulted in McNamara’s game-winning goal.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner submitted a single-game season-high seven saves in the win, also denying a penalty kick attempt in the 12th minute from New York City’s Valentin Castellanos. Turner’s penalty save was the fourth of his MLS career across all competitions, and his fourth stop in the last five penalty attempts faced across his time with the Revolution and U.S. Men’s National Team. The New Jersey native has faced 10 penalty kicks in across all competitions with the Revs, giving him a 40 percent save rate on bids from the spot.

New England returns to action on Wednesday, June 23, when the club hosts the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium. CBS Boston’s exclusive pregame coverage begins with “Revolution Kickoff” on TV38 at 6:30 p.m. ET The contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and in Portuguese on WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.