BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 91 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,210. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,602.
There were 33,510 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.35%.
There are 107 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 32 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 1,940 active cases in Massachusetts.