MATTAPOISETT (CBS/AP) — Five people were rescued Saturday when a boat capsized near a lighthouse in Buzzards Bay, according to officials.
The Mattapoisett Harbormaster plucked the people from the water before rescue boats arrived at the scene, and a Mattapoisett firefighter assisted in medical evaluations, officials said. No one was seriously injured.
“We continue to remind all boaters to wear your life jackets at all time,” Marion Fire Department said on their Facebook page.
The vessel overturned near Cleveland East Ledge Light. The Coast Guard responded along with the Mattapoisett Fire Rescue and Marion Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
