WRENTHAM (CBS) — A one-year-old boy drowned in a family swimming pool in Wrentham on Saturday night.
First responders were summoned to 10 Hillside Drive just after 8 p.m. They rushed the child to the hospital, but Wrentham Police confirmed that the toddler did not survive.
“I’ve done this before and my message is the same. The swimming pool in the yard is like having a bonfire in the yard,” said Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath. “It’s a dangerous thing when it’s unattended.”
Police say the drowning unfolded during a large family gathering at the house. At this point, authorities are not releasing the victim’s name.