WORCESTER (CBS) – The city of Worcester unveiled a statue of former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross great Bob Cousy outside the DCU Center on Friday.
Cousy, a 13-time All Star, won six titles with the Celtics.READ MORE: 3 People Rescued From Rip Currents At Salisbury Beach; DCR Issues Warning
At the ceremony, he spoke about his love for the city.READ MORE: Boston Marks Juneteenth With Celebration In Nubian Square
“Worcester is and has always been my antidote for the rigors of celebrity because the kindness of so many people here my family and I were allowed to live normal American lives,” Cousy said. “Worcesterites gave us friendship, love and respect. Just wonderful.”MORE NEWS: Aquaman Mural Unveiled In Marshfield For Danny Sheehan
Originally from New York, the 92-year-old has lived in Worcester for more than 70 years.