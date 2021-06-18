MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – An intense fire tore through a lake house in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Thursday night and one woman jumped from a second story window to escape, according to the Merrimack Fire Department. That person was taken to the hospital, and officials did not have an update on her condition.
Two firefighters were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A pet dog was also reported to be missing.
The home was located at Shore Drive near Baboosic Lake.
Officials say the fire started just before 7 p.m. The massive flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky, and the home was destroyed.
The Merrimack Fire Department says the fire was so hot, kayaks and water equipment nearby melted. Firefighters also experienced water issues, as some hydrants were not working.
As of Friday afternoon, officials are still investigating what may have started the fire.