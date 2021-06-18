BOSTON (CBS) – There were 58 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down from 103 in last week’s report. Nine weeks ago the total was 1,279 cases.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 53 cases among students and just 5 among staff between June 10 and June 16.
The state now estimates there are about 735,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 14,164 students and 6,146 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.