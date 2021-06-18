Is A Real Quarterback Battle Brewing Between Cam Newton And Mac Jones?Two separate stories hinted at the real possibility of a battle for the starting QB job between Mac Jones and Cam Newton.

Baseball Report: Yankees' Third Triple Play Of Season Ties MLB RecordThis week's Baseball Report looks at the New York Yankees' latest triple play, Kyle Schwarber's big weekend and the Arizona Diamondbacks' losing ways.

Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Named MLS Player Of The WeekAfter an incredible performance between the pipes during Saturday night's 3-2 victory over New York City FC, New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 8.

Stevens Discusses Celtics' Crowded Frontcourt, How Al Horford Can Help Robert WilliamsFollowing last week's trade that sent Kemba Walker out of Boston and brought in Al Horford and Moses Brown, the Celtics have a big glut of big guys.

Report: Patriots Signing WR Devin RossWide receiver Devin Ross participated in minicamp with the Patriots on a tryout basis last week. He must have impressed, because he's now signing with the team.