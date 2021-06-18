BOSTON (CBS) – There are several events in eastern Massachusetts marking the new federal holiday Juneteenth, which is officially celebrated on June 19.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States were told they were free.

This is the first year Juneteenth is being recognized as an official holiday in Massachusetts after Governor Charlie Baker signed it into law last July.

In Boston, Acting Mayor Kim Janey will raise the Juneteenth flag at City Hall at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

At 6:30 p.m., Janey and Baker will be at One Night in Boston in Nubian Square in Roxbury for music performances and a film premiere.

King Boston is also sponsoring several other events which you can find here.

In Brockton, the Westgate Mall is hosting a pop-up market of Black-owned businesses on Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit ShopatWestgateMall.com.

On Saturday, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is holding a day of outdoor programs and activities including art making, a concert, a film screening and spotlight talks.

It’s free to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and marks the first in-person community celebration at the museum in more than a year. Fore more information, visit mfa.org.

Also on Saturday, a freedom march will start at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School on Harvard Street in Brookline at 10 a.m. There will be a celebration at the end at Brookline Ave. Park at 11 a.m.

The Boston Teachers Union and several other groups will hold a rally at Town Field in Dorchester from 4 to 7 p,m. Saturday.