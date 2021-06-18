DUXBURY (CBS) — The Duxbury High School Athletic Director is out of a job amid a number of scandals at the school. Thom Holdgate’s contract will not be renewed at the end of the school year.
The school's football team has come under fire for using anti-semantic terms for plays. An external investigation found coaches allowed the use of anti-Semitic terms in practices since as early as 2010. Coach Dave Maimaron was fired from his coaching position and resigned from his job as a special education teacher.
The independent investigation was ordered after a Duxbury lineman yelled out "Auschwitz" during a game earlier this year.
Duxbury parents Joe and Melissa Foley have accused now-fired Duxbury gym teacher John Blake of raping their son in 2006 when Parker was in middle school there. When Parker died of an accidental overdose last fall, his parents found his journal, which accused Blake of the rape.
Blake, who is also the Duxbury High School hockey coach, completely denied the accusations.
The school said in a statement: “Thom has played a key role in the success of the DHS athletic programs for the last 19 years. We value his service and appreciate his commitment to our student athletes. At this time, and as we continue to heal and move forward, we felt it was in the school’s best interest to seek new leadership. We wish Thom the best in his future endeavors.”