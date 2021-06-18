BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 71 new confirmed COVID cases and three additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,119. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,596.
There were 39,962 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.37%.
There are 110 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 32 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 2,000 active cases in Massachusetts.