BOSTON (CBS) – The sand sculptures are back at Hampton Beach this weekend. It’s just one of the items on our To Do List this week.

MARKING JUNETEENTH

The inaugural One Night in Boston kicks off a weekend of festivities to mark Juneteenth. It’s hosted by King Boston in collaboration with other nonprofits. Events include musical performances and a film premiere in Nubian Square on Friday night, and a Freedom Fete virtual dance party Saturday afternoon.

https://kingboston.org/one-night-in-boston-june-18-2021-in-nubian-square/

When: Friday, June 18-Saturday, June 19

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

FARMER’S MARKET

New this year, the Canton Farmer’s Market will be going on every Sunday through October at Canton High School, from 10-2. Shop from local vendors or take part in one of the market’s weekly special events.

https://www.cantonfarmersmarket.org/

When: Sundays, June 13th – October 24th, 10am – 2pm

Where: Front Lawn of the Rodman Center/Canton High School

Cost: Varies

PARTY WITH PEDRO

On Thursday night, party with Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez at Casa Cana. The event features food and live music, with tickets starting at $95. All proceeds will benefit the Pedro Martinez Foundation.

https://www.casacanaboston.com/event/party-with-pedro/

When: Thursday, June 24, 7-10pm

Where: Casa Cana, Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $95

SAND SCULPTURES

And the annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic is underway, with sculptors hard at work on their sand masterpieces. A winner will be announced on Saturday at 8, followed by a fireworks display.

https://hamptonbeach.org/event-listing/21st-annual-hampton-beach-sand-sculpting-classic/

When: Awards ceremony Saturday, June 1,9 at 8pm

Where: Hampton Beach, between B and C Streets

Cost: Free