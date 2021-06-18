BOSTON (CBS) – The sand sculptures are back at Hampton Beach this weekend. It’s just one of the items on our To Do List this week.
MARKING JUNETEENTH
The inaugural One Night in Boston kicks off a weekend of festivities to mark Juneteenth. It’s hosted by King Boston in collaboration with other nonprofits. Events include musical performances and a film premiere in Nubian Square on Friday night, and a Freedom Fete virtual dance party Saturday afternoon.
https://kingboston.org/one-night-in-boston-june-18-2021-in-nubian-square/
When: Friday, June 18-Saturday, June 19
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
FARMER’S MARKET
New this year, the Canton Farmer’s Market will be going on every Sunday through October at Canton High School, from 10-2. Shop from local vendors or take part in one of the market’s weekly special events.
https://www.cantonfarmersmarket.org/
When: Sundays, June 13th – October 24th, 10am – 2pm
Where: Front Lawn of the Rodman Center/Canton High School
Cost: Varies
PARTY WITH PEDRO
On Thursday night, party with Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez at Casa Cana. The event features food and live music, with tickets starting at $95. All proceeds will benefit the Pedro Martinez Foundation.
https://www.casacanaboston.com/event/party-with-pedro/
When: Thursday, June 24, 7-10pm
Where: Casa Cana, Boston
Cost: Tickets start at $95
SAND SCULPTURES
And the annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic is underway, with sculptors hard at work on their sand masterpieces. A winner will be announced on Saturday at 8, followed by a fireworks display.
https://hamptonbeach.org/event-listing/21st-annual-hampton-beach-sand-sculpting-classic/
When: Awards ceremony Saturday, June 1,9 at 8pm
Where: Hampton Beach, between B and C Streets
Cost: Free