Report: Celtics Holding Second Interviews With Three Head Coach CandidatesThe Boston Celtics made a roster-shaping trade on Friday morning. They also moved a little closer to finding their next coach.

Red Sox Could Reclaim First Place In AL East This WeekendThe Red Sox have had a heck of a time trying to catch the Rays in the division. They might get there this weekend, though.

It's Official: Celtics Trade Kemba Walker To Oklahoma City For Al HorfordKemba Walker's days in Boston are over. And Al Horford's coming back.

Author Details Kyrie Irving's Exit From Celtics, Why Boston's Racial History Impacted DecisionWhile the All-Star Game meeting between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant has garnered lots of attention in the years since it happened, a new book details the origins of the joining of superstars in Brooklyn.

Patriots Release Kicker Roberto Aguayo, Long Snapper Wes FarnsworthThe Patriots are down to just two kickers.