MARSHFIELD (CBS) — A new mural was unveiled Friday at the Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield that celebrates Danny Sheehan, an eight-year-old boy whose love for Aquaman went viral last winter.
In January of 2017, Danny was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid.
He has received an outpouring of community support, which includes gifts and a video call from actor Jason Momoa.
So what better way to portray his fighting spirit than with this Aquaman-themed mural!
The Facebook page 4TheLoveofDanny wrote about the mural, saying:
The Boys & Girls Club of Marshfield unveiled the Aquaman-themed mural and Believe Bench honoring Danny at last night’s Special Meeting. Thank you to the Club’s Board, Jeff Picard, Kym Waitkus Rossi, and the insanely-talented artist Jack Marcella who made this all possible, to Chief Tavares for his warming speech which had the crowd yelling ‘We Love You Danny’ loud enough so D could hear it at home, and to D’s family in blue (Marshfield Police and Cops For Kids With Cancer, Inc.) who always show up in full force for D. The only thing which topped the bubbly feeling in my heart when they dropped the curtain to reveal Jack’s artwork was the feeling I had seeing other children taking photos in front of the mural. Knowing D’s little superhero face is going to be smiling down on so many for years to come – WOW! So very grateful, lucky, and blessed to live in such a wonderful town.💕 Marshfield MA Forum
A GoFundMe page for Danny’s family has received over $130,000.