SALISBURY (CBS) – Three more people had to be rescued from strong rip currents at Salisbury Beach on Friday.
Two teenage girls were rescued by lifeguards when they were caught in the current at about 1 p.m.READ MORE: Aquaman Mural Unveiled In Marshfield For Danny Sheehan
About a half hour later, another person had to be rescued by a good Samaritan. No one was seriously hurt.
On Thursday, two children and their parent were rescued by good Samaritans at the beach.READ MORE: I-Team: Anti-Semitic Zoombombing On The Rise
The Department of Conservation and Recreation sent out a warning about dangerous rip currents at the beach. The DCR urges all visitors to “swim cautiously, within their skill limits, and to try using the buddy system whenever possible.”
If a swimmer gets caught in a rip current, they should swim parallel to the beach.MORE NEWS: After 110 Days On Ventilator, Sudbury COVID Survivor Faces Long Recovery Ahead
Friday was the first day DCR lifeguards were on duty at the beach.