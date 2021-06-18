SALISBURY (CBS) – Three more people had to be rescued from strong rip currents at Salisbury Beach on Friday.

Two teenage girls were rescued by lifeguards when they were caught in the current at about 1 p.m.

About a half hour later, another person had to be rescued by a good Samaritan. No one was seriously hurt.

On Thursday, two children and their parent were rescued by good Samaritans at the beach.

“We tend to deal with this every summer. Maybe not to this magnitude or as frequent,” Salisbury Police Sgt. Keith Forget said. “People don’t realize how quick rip currents can get a hold of you and take you out.”

The Department of Conservation and Recreation sent out a warning about dangerous rip currents at the beach. The DCR urges all visitors to “swim cautiously, within their skill limits, and to try using the buddy system whenever possible.”

If a swimmer gets caught in a rip current, they should swim parallel to the beach.

Friday was the first day DCR lifeguards were on duty at the beach.

There is a shortage of lifeguards in Massachusetts. For information on how to apply, visit www.mass.gov/forms/lifeguard-application