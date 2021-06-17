THORNTON, NH (CBS) – Police in Thornton, New Hampshire are warning people to be on alert for bears. A home security camera caught a bear open the door of a pickup truck and go inside.
It happened on Mad River Road last week. Police believe the bear was likely looking for food.
“Please remember to remove food items from your vehicles and do not leave your trash bags outside or in your trunks or truck beds,” Thornton Police said.
If a bear has damaged your property police say you should call USDA Wildlife Services at 603-223-6832.