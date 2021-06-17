BOSTON (CBS) — Did you miss the New England Revolution? Of course you missed the Revs; they haven’t played in three weeks.

But the first place Revolution will be back in action Saturday night, the start of a busy — and key — stretch to the season. Starting Saturday night in New York, New England will play three matches in nine days. After taking on New York City FC, the Revs will host the New York Red Bulls next Wednesday before hitting the road against FC Dallas on June 27.

It was hard to walk away from the pitch for so long with the team on a three-game winning streak, but the Revs welcomed the international break with such a tough summer stretch ahead.

“It’s great to have that time to recharge. We had some good momentum so we would have liked to keep that going, but at the same time we understand that the summer months are going to be very busy,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said of the break. “It was important for us to be able to get our legs back, spend some time with family and friends, and now turn our focus to New York City.”

The Revs won their last meeting with New York City, a 2-1 victory at Yankee Stadium in October 2020. New England is 1-1-2 on the road this season, but has won a league-best 12 away matches (both regular season and postseason) since Bruce Arena took over in June of 2019. This season, the Revs lead MLS with 16.5 shots per game and 14 chances created per game.

New England will look to keep up their strong road play Saturday night, and extend the club’s current win streak to four matches.

Who’s Hot

Carles Gil: There is little doubt that Gil will remain scorching hot when he returns to the pitch. He has created 48 chances for teammates this season, which is nearly twice as many as any other player in MLS. Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso is second with 25.

Gil is averaging 6.0 chances created per 90 minutes, and is on pace to shatter his own record of 4.7 for that category, which he set last year.

Adam Buksa: The striker went into the break with a goal in three straight matches, which is tied for the longest active streak in MLS. Buksa is tied for fifth in MLS with four scores on the season.

Matt Turner: The goalkeeper will have to be at the top of his game on Saturday night. New York City has scored in 18 straight MLS matches, which is the longest active streak in the game. Turner can’t be rusty at all in this match, as New York has scored in the opening 20 minutes in four of the club’s first six MLS games this season.

Jesús Medina: The New York midfielder has five goals on the season already, matching his goal total for 2020. He has two goals and an assist in his last three matches.

Valentín Castellanos: The New York forward started the year by scoring in four straight matches. He’ll be keeping Turner busy, as he has matches with nine and seven shots, and 30 shots overall on the season.

Where To Watch

Catch New England’s return to action on TV38, with coverage kicking off at 7:30 p.m.