BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are down to two kickers.
On Thursday, the team waived Roberto Aguayo from the roster, ending his brief stint with New England.READ MORE: Celtics Host Six Players For Pre-Draft Workout, Including Auburn's Sharife Cooper And Texas A&M's Jordan Hall
The 27-year-old kicker was a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, but he has no NFL experience beyond his rookie season, when he missed nine field goals and two extra points. He signed with the Patriots’ practice squad in December and participated in minicamp this week in Foxboro.READ MORE: WATCH: Tom Brady Once Again Is Not Afraid Of 'The Madden Curse'
The team also waived long snapper Wes Farnsworth. He signed with the team in May and participated in minicamp as well.MORE NEWS: David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask Recognized By NHL Players As Some Of The Best In The Game
The release of Aguayo leaves the Patriots with veteran Nick Folk and undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin to compete for the starting kicking job in training camp and the preseason. The 36-year-old Folk was 26-for-28 on field goals and 30-for-33 on PATs with the Patriots last year, kicking a pair of game-winning field goals. Nordin was 42-for-58 on field goals and 119-for-124 during his collegiate career at Michigan.