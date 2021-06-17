MANSFIELD (CBS) – For a year and a half, she was abused by her boyfriend mentally and physically. “He raped me on two occasions,” the woman who did not want to be identified said.

But perhaps the worst was the emotional torture with a gun. “He would sit on the edge of the couch and practice aiming,” she said. “That was the scariest part of it. I felt like I was unsafe in my own house.”

So she called the police for help. But she didn’t anticipate the Mansfield Police having a couple of cops dedicated to solving civil problems. One of them is Officer Mike Fenore. “Mike was absolutely amazing,” she said. “When I had to go into the court and face my abuser, and he has been with me every step of the way since.”

The Mansfield Police have a program called POP, Problem Oriented Policing. Its goal is to solve problems, not just put a Band-Aid on it. “It’s about getting to the root cause, of what the actual issue is that’s causing the situation,” said Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon. “Too often we focus on the symptoms, and not the real problem.”

That’s exactly what Officer Fenore did. “Initially domestic violence, we’d keep track of the offender,” said Fenore. “We realized that it’s more important to keep track of the victim and help the victim through the process.”

Fenore adds, “the old way of doing things was keeping things tight. We didn’t communicate well.”

Even though she still struggles, emotionally, she’s on the path to a better life. Thanks to Officer Fenore. “Mike saved me from myself, where I’d had it,” she said. “It’s just the constant knowing he’s there.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available.

If it is an emergency call 911.

SafeLink is Massachusetts’ statewide 24/7 toll-free domestic violence hotline and a resource for anyone affected by domestic or dating violence: 877-785-2020

For more information visit: www.mass.gov/domestic-violence-services