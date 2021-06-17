LAWRENCE (CBS) – The driver police say was behind the wheel in an April crash in Lawrence that killed 24-year-old Gabriela Hernandez has been arrested.
Pedro Nieves, 29, of Lawrence was arrested Thursday morning by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
Prosecutors say Nieves was responsible for the April 29 crash on Winthrop Ave. in Lawrence. The impact of the collision was captured on surveillance video.
A 20-year-old woman was driving a black Honda Civic when she was hit by a 2006 Acura on South Union Street.
The 20-year-old was seriously injured and taken to a Boston hospital by MedFlight.
Hernandez was a passenger in the woman’s car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Nieves had two passengers, a 31-year-old Lawrence man and a 29-year-old Methuen man.
Nieves is now charged with manslaughter by motor vehicle, operating under the influence while causing serious bodily injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Lawrence District Court.