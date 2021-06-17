BROCKTON (CBS) – A volunteer football coach at Brockton High School is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Boston Police arrested 33-year-old Kharee Louis-Jeune Thursday on several charges including rape of a child, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and possession of child pornography.
"In his role as a volunteer coach, this individual's duties would not typically involve unsupervised contact with our student-athletes," Brockton Schools Superintendent Mike Thomas said in a letter to parents of football players.
"In accordance with Massachusetts law and district policies, he passed a Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI) check prior to being accepted as a volunteer."
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.