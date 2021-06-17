FOXBORO (CBS) – Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Gillette Stadium.
Chesney was forced to postpone his 2020 tour due to the COVID pandemic, and announced earlier this year he would be postponing again until 2022.READ MORE: Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For Man Accused Of Killing New Hampshire Couple In Texas
On Thursday, Chesney announced his “Here And Now” tour will come to Gillette Stadium August 26-27, 2022.READ MORE: Pills To Minimize COVID-19 After Infection Could Be Available By End Of The Year
Anyone who purchased tickets to the 2020 concert can receive a refund in the next 30 days if they do not plan to attend.
This will mark the 20th and 21st time Chesney has performed at Gillette Stadium.MORE NEWS: Car Stolen From Polar Park In Worcester Found Sunk In Lake Quinsigamond
“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on… strong… and without a care in the world,” Chesney said, “I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”