BOSTON (CBS) – Jerry Remy is resting at home and hoping to be back in the broadcast booth soon after he had a health scare last week during a Red Sox game.
The NESN broadcaster and former Red Sox second baseman experienced shortness of breath last week during the third inning of the team's game. As a result, Remy left the booth and was taken to Mass General Hospital.
NESN and Remy released an update Wednesday, saying he was discharged and is resting at home.
On Friday, June 11, NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy experienced shortness of breath and stepped away from the NESN broadcast as a precaution. He was admitted to Mass General Hospital to undergo medical testing in order to better understand what was causing his shortness of breath. Today he was discharged from Mass General and he is now resting at home. He is thankful for the moral support from family, friends, and fans and is looking forward to being back in the broadcast booth soon.
Remy is a four-time cancer survivor and, in the past, has been very public about his health and his battles with depression. Doctors have attributed most of his health issues to smoking cigarettes, and Remy used his platform to urge people to stop smoking.