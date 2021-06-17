Celtics Host Six Players For Pre-Draft Workout, Including Auburn's Sharife Cooper And Texas A&M's Jordan HallThe Celtics need to find a coach, but they also need to prep for the July 29 NBA Draft.

WATCH: Tom Brady Once Again Is Not Afraid Of 'The Madden Curse'Tom Brady is once again tackling the "Madden Curse" head-on.

David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask Recognized By NHL Players As Some Of The Best In The GameWhen the opinions are being offered by the players themselves about their fellow players, it's a pretty good indication that the opinions are worth valuing.

Revolution-New York FC Match Preview: Revs Back In Action After 3-Week BreakDid you miss the New England Revolution? Of course you missed the Revs; they haven't played in three weeks.

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Revealed As Cover Athletes For 'Madden NFL 22'The Madden cover is out, with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes sharing the glory.