BOSTON (CBS) – Intermittent fasting has grown in popularity as a quick way to shed pounds, but a new study finds this dieting approach may not be as effective as simply cutting calories.
Many people believe intermittent fasting is especially effective for weight loss and for improving metabolic health, but this new study suggests intermittent fasting is no magic bullet. In a randomized controlled trial involving 36 adults, researchers at the University of Bath found that after three weeks, volunteers who fasted on alternate days did not lose any more weight than those who reduced calories by 25% across all meals.
In fact, those who fasted lost less weight and lost more muscle mass than those on the simple calorie-restricted diet. So as always, before you embark on a weight loss plan, talk to your doctor to help you determine which approach might work best for you.